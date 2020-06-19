9807 N. FM 620

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08bce48091 ---- We offer everything you need to enjoy your active Austin lifestyle. Whether it?s around the community, or in sparkling pool with relaxing, year-round spa and grilling pavilion, Wi-Fi available around pool and clubhouse, Canyon views, Two-mile hike and bike trail, On-site playground, Sand volleyball court, Attached/detached garages available, Dog park, Resident business center, Complimentary coffee bar in clubhouse, Media room with theater seating, Fitness center with 24-hour access, Pets welcome, 24-hour maintenance, Custom finishes including wood-style flooring and ceiling fans, 9-foot ceilings throughout with crown molding accents, Stainless appliance packages, Wood burning fireplaces, In-home full size washers and dryers, Brushed nickel hardware, Garden tubs, Abundant closet space, Private balconies or patios with French doors, Oversized double-paned windows,Central heat and air, Cable ready with Internet access available, Flexible lease term available