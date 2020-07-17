All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9704 Bal Harbor Road

9704 Bal Harbor Road · (512) 795-4427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9704 Bal Harbor Road, Austin, TX 78733

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9704 Bal Harbor Road · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1960 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Home in Bee Caves - Walking distance to Lake Austin! - Adorable home is located on 3 lots just across from Lake Austin and a private lakefront park! Modern finishes throughout with hardwood, tile & stained concrete floors, multiple skylights, granite counters + stainless steel appliances! Large bedrooms & stylish baths plus 2 enormous living areas make for comfortable living. Yard is covered in large shade & pecan trees quiet street, great deck along the back of home. Lake Austin and acclaimed Eanes schools!!

(RLNE5899555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9704 Bal Harbor Road have any available units?
9704 Bal Harbor Road has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9704 Bal Harbor Road have?
Some of 9704 Bal Harbor Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9704 Bal Harbor Road currently offering any rent specials?
9704 Bal Harbor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9704 Bal Harbor Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9704 Bal Harbor Road is pet friendly.
Does 9704 Bal Harbor Road offer parking?
No, 9704 Bal Harbor Road does not offer parking.
Does 9704 Bal Harbor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9704 Bal Harbor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9704 Bal Harbor Road have a pool?
No, 9704 Bal Harbor Road does not have a pool.
Does 9704 Bal Harbor Road have accessible units?
No, 9704 Bal Harbor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9704 Bal Harbor Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9704 Bal Harbor Road does not have units with dishwashers.
