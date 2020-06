Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9620 Chukar Circle Available 08/10/19 Wow! Must see Home for Lease in North-Central Austin! - Lovely 4 bedroom home for lease in Quail Creek! Hard tile flooring throughout! Kitchen was recently updated with new granite counters and white tile backsplash! Great natural lighting! Private backyard with storage shed. Close to Domain shopping and major roads! Won't last long!



(RLNE4960800)