9509 Longvale Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

BOM: Insurance provider turned down Pitbull mix. Pleasant immaculate brick home. Located in a neighborhood with large lots & mature trees. This home has updated lighting fixtures, soft neutral colors, 2" blinds, a large covered patio overlooking the backyard. One dog is allowed if under 35 lbs. Four foot high fenced backyard. No cats. RRISD. Limited to 3 vehicles. Close to 183, 45, and Parmar, thus close to major shopping. Contact agent for qualifying criteria.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5578432)