9509 Longvale Dr

9509 Longvale Drive
Location

9509 Longvale Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
BOM: Insurance provider turned down Pitbull mix. Pleasant immaculate brick home. Located in a neighborhood with large lots & mature trees. This home has updated lighting fixtures, soft neutral colors, 2" blinds, a large covered patio overlooking the backyard. One dog is allowed if under 35 lbs. Four foot high fenced backyard. No cats. RRISD. Limited to 3 vehicles. Close to 183, 45, and Parmar, thus close to major shopping. Contact agent for qualifying criteria.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5578432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9509 Longvale Dr have any available units?
9509 Longvale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9509 Longvale Dr have?
Some of 9509 Longvale Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9509 Longvale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9509 Longvale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9509 Longvale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9509 Longvale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9509 Longvale Dr offer parking?
No, 9509 Longvale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9509 Longvale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9509 Longvale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9509 Longvale Dr have a pool?
No, 9509 Longvale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9509 Longvale Dr have accessible units?
No, 9509 Longvale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9509 Longvale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9509 Longvale Dr has units with dishwashers.
