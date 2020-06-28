9508 Hopeland DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Hidden gem with lots of natural lighting in highly sought after charming pocket community of Vintage Place in Circle C Ranch. Just minutes from downtown, this pristinely cared for home has been nearly fully renovated with gorgeous white birch flooring, newly renovated, elegant spa like master bath, generous sized bedrooms, extra spacious bonus room upstairs, office, darling screened in porch, large spacious backyard, walk to shopping & nearby dining, great schools and outstanding amenities.