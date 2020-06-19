All apartments in Austin
9414 McNeil Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:57 PM

9414 McNeil Drive

9414 Mcneil Drive · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9414 Mcneil Drive, Austin, TX 78750

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Austin revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?

___________________________________________________________
Apartment & Community Amenities

H2O Escape

Short-Term Lease

Fitness Center

House Sitting

Clubhouse

Covered Parking

TV Room

Picnic Areas

Business Center

Guest Room

Gas And Charcoal Grills

Fireside Lounge

Media Central

Pool

Rec Room

Packge Receiving

Gate

On-Site Maintenance

High Speed Internet Available

Tech Center & Corner Office

Ruff Resort

On-Site Management

Open Screening With Gaming, Billiards & More

Sundeck

Garages

Free Weights

Cardio Studio

Group Exercise

Social Den

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9414 McNeil Drive have any available units?
9414 McNeil Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9414 McNeil Drive have?
Some of 9414 McNeil Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9414 McNeil Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9414 McNeil Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9414 McNeil Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9414 McNeil Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9414 McNeil Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9414 McNeil Drive does offer parking.
Does 9414 McNeil Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9414 McNeil Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9414 McNeil Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9414 McNeil Drive has a pool.
Does 9414 McNeil Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 9414 McNeil Drive has accessible units.
Does 9414 McNeil Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9414 McNeil Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
