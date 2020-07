Amenities

Low-maintenance completely remodeled 4-bedroom home. Minutes to Onion Creek Park and trails, SP Meadows, & convenient access to I35. 10 min to DT Austin. Almost everything is new! Fresh paint and NEW flooring, carpet, kitchen appliances, new lighting & fixtures, new hardware, blinds, and more! Spacious bedrooms upstairs along with a study nook. Lots of storage! Light and bright layout with walk-in closets, storage, and an attached 2-car garage.