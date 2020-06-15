9400 W PARMER

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool volleyball court

Walking paths, mature landscaping, swimming pools, volleyball, a fitness center and clubhouse are a few of the many perks of living here. Live in a Grade A school system without paying a fortune in rent. Interior features include marble counters, stainless steel appliances, a microwave, kitchen island, 9 foot ceilings and washer and dryer connections. Some units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and built-in desks. The location puts you in the heart of north Austin near many top employers, endless shopping opportunities and fantastic dining choices. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.