Austin, TX
9400 W PARMER
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

9400 W PARMER

9400 West Parmer Lane · (512) 501-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9400 West Parmer Lane, Austin, TX 78717

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
volleyball court
Walking paths, mature landscaping, swimming pools, volleyball, a fitness center and clubhouse are a few of the many perks of living here. Live in a Grade A school system without paying a fortune in rent. Interior features include marble counters, stainless steel appliances, a microwave, kitchen island, 9 foot ceilings and washer and dryer connections. Some units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and built-in desks. The location puts you in the heart of north Austin near many top employers, endless shopping opportunities and fantastic dining choices. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9400 W PARMER have any available units?
9400 W PARMER has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9400 W PARMER have?
Some of 9400 W PARMER's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9400 W PARMER currently offering any rent specials?
9400 W PARMER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9400 W PARMER pet-friendly?
No, 9400 W PARMER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9400 W PARMER offer parking?
No, 9400 W PARMER does not offer parking.
Does 9400 W PARMER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9400 W PARMER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9400 W PARMER have a pool?
Yes, 9400 W PARMER has a pool.
Does 9400 W PARMER have accessible units?
No, 9400 W PARMER does not have accessible units.
Does 9400 W PARMER have units with dishwashers?
No, 9400 W PARMER does not have units with dishwashers.
