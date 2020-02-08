All apartments in Austin
9305 Old Bee Caves Road
Last updated February 12 2020 at 2:43 AM

9305 Old Bee Caves Road

9305 Old Bee Cave Road · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9305 Old Bee Cave Road, Austin, TX 78735
West Oak Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
trash valet
Who is this guy?

  Hey there my lovely internet denizen. I'm Alex. I come from the far off planet known as Miami. Through an interesting set of life circumstances, I've found myself in the position where I help people find apartments to live. What an odd life choice! Anyways, turns out it's pretty fun. It also turns out I'm pretty good at it. It also also turns out I'm like super free to work with. So.give me a call?

---------------------- Years. So many years it took. After overcoming endless exams, papers, crushing self doubt, you've finally graduated from the Wonderfully Wacky and Somewhat Random School of Pragmatic Wizardry with a degree in Super Sweet Apartment Making. To show off your hard won excellence you've wizarded into existence this State of the Art Mansion Like Countryside Palace of Awesome. It's resplendently decorated with the finest of design features like walk in closets and large basin gooseneck sinks. All of your former classmates and peers weep in knowing that they will never achieve the wizardly magnificence that you now consider normal. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Island Kitchens

Granite Countertops

Large Walk In Showers

Washer/Dryer Included

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Elevator

Resort Style Pool

Grilling Stations

On-Site Storage

Tanning Ledge

Towel Service

Covered Parking

Detached Garages

Controlled Access Gates

Professional On-Site Team

Complimentary Coffee Bar

Poolside Outdoor Cabanas

Billiard & Shuffle Board Tables

Fenced Dog Run with Washing Station

Door to Door Valet Trash Service

24-Hour State of the Art Fitness Center

Complimentary Wi-Fi in Clubhouse & Pool

Conference Room with LCD Presentation TV

Business Center with Mac Computers

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9305 Old Bee Caves Road have any available units?
9305 Old Bee Caves Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9305 Old Bee Caves Road have?
Some of 9305 Old Bee Caves Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9305 Old Bee Caves Road currently offering any rent specials?
9305 Old Bee Caves Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9305 Old Bee Caves Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9305 Old Bee Caves Road is pet friendly.
Does 9305 Old Bee Caves Road offer parking?
Yes, 9305 Old Bee Caves Road does offer parking.
Does 9305 Old Bee Caves Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9305 Old Bee Caves Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9305 Old Bee Caves Road have a pool?
Yes, 9305 Old Bee Caves Road has a pool.
Does 9305 Old Bee Caves Road have accessible units?
Yes, 9305 Old Bee Caves Road has accessible units.
Does 9305 Old Bee Caves Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9305 Old Bee Caves Road does not have units with dishwashers.
