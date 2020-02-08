9305 Old Bee Caves Road

Amenities
Who is this guy?
Hey there my lovely internet denizen. I'm Alex. I come from the far off planet known as Miami. Through an interesting set of life circumstances, I've found myself in the position where I help people find apartments to live. What an odd life choice! Anyways, turns out it's pretty fun. It also turns out I'm pretty good at it. It also also turns out I'm like super free to work with. So.give me a call?
---------------------- Years. So many years it took. After overcoming endless exams, papers, crushing self doubt, you've finally graduated from the Wonderfully Wacky and Somewhat Random School of Pragmatic Wizardry with a degree in Super Sweet Apartment Making. To show off your hard won excellence you've wizarded into existence this State of the Art Mansion Like Countryside Palace of Awesome. It's resplendently decorated with the finest of design features like walk in closets and large basin gooseneck sinks. All of your former classmates and peers weep in knowing that they will never achieve the wizardly magnificence that you now consider normal.
Apartment Amenities
Island Kitchens
Granite Countertops
Large Walk In Showers
Washer/Dryer Included
Community Amenities
Elevator
Resort Style Pool
Grilling Stations
On-Site Storage
Tanning Ledge
Towel Service
Covered Parking
Detached Garages
Controlled Access Gates
Professional On-Site Team
Complimentary Coffee Bar
Poolside Outdoor Cabanas
Billiard & Shuffle Board Tables
Fenced Dog Run with Washing Station
Door to Door Valet Trash Service
24-Hour State of the Art Fitness Center
Complimentary Wi-Fi in Clubhouse & Pool
Conference Room with LCD Presentation TV
Business Center with Mac Computers