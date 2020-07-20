9301 Castle Pines Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Home on a Greenbelt in Avery Ranch! - This amazing home has it all: 4 bedrooms, large gameroom, high ceilings, great natural light, beautiful cherry wood floors on the main floor, plantation shutters, 2.5 car garage. Large beautiful kitchen with tons of cabinets, Silestone counters, stainless steel appliances, open to the living room. Master on the main floor with spacious bath and double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. A guest bedroom w/ full bathroom upstairs! The covered patio is made for enjoying the private back yard. Excellent Schools! Great location with easy access to Parmer Ln, 45 tolls, NW Austin, FM 1431



(RLNE4974790)