9301 Castle Pines Drive

9301 Castle Pines Drive
Location

9301 Castle Pines Drive, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Home on a Greenbelt in Avery Ranch! - This amazing home has it all: 4 bedrooms, large gameroom, high ceilings, great natural light, beautiful cherry wood floors on the main floor, plantation shutters, 2.5 car garage. Large beautiful kitchen with tons of cabinets, Silestone counters, stainless steel appliances, open to the living room. Master on the main floor with spacious bath and double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. A guest bedroom w/ full bathroom upstairs! The covered patio is made for enjoying the private back yard. Excellent Schools! Great location with easy access to Parmer Ln, 45 tolls, NW Austin, FM 1431

(RLNE4974790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9301 Castle Pines Drive have any available units?
9301 Castle Pines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9301 Castle Pines Drive have?
Some of 9301 Castle Pines Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9301 Castle Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9301 Castle Pines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9301 Castle Pines Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9301 Castle Pines Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9301 Castle Pines Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9301 Castle Pines Drive offers parking.
Does 9301 Castle Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9301 Castle Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9301 Castle Pines Drive have a pool?
No, 9301 Castle Pines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9301 Castle Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 9301 Castle Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9301 Castle Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9301 Castle Pines Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
