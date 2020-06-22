All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
9222 Meadow Vale
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

9222 Meadow Vale

9222 Meadow Vale · No Longer Available
Location

9222 Meadow Vale, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
9222 Meadow Vale Available 07/10/20 Great Home in North Austin! - Lovely home with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Hardwood engineered floors in living, all bedrooms and hallways, tile in bathrooms, kitchen and eating area. Pictures do not reflect current flooring. Kitchen has great built-in desk perfect for homework or paying bill station! Master bedroom has it's own access to large yard, and 1 bedroom close that could be used a nursery or study! Come see today!

(RLNE2321770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9222 Meadow Vale have any available units?
9222 Meadow Vale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9222 Meadow Vale have?
Some of 9222 Meadow Vale's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9222 Meadow Vale currently offering any rent specials?
9222 Meadow Vale isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9222 Meadow Vale pet-friendly?
No, 9222 Meadow Vale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9222 Meadow Vale offer parking?
No, 9222 Meadow Vale does not offer parking.
Does 9222 Meadow Vale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9222 Meadow Vale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9222 Meadow Vale have a pool?
No, 9222 Meadow Vale does not have a pool.
Does 9222 Meadow Vale have accessible units?
No, 9222 Meadow Vale does not have accessible units.
Does 9222 Meadow Vale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9222 Meadow Vale has units with dishwashers.
