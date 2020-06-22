Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities

9222 Meadow Vale Available 07/10/20 Great Home in North Austin! - Lovely home with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Hardwood engineered floors in living, all bedrooms and hallways, tile in bathrooms, kitchen and eating area. Pictures do not reflect current flooring. Kitchen has great built-in desk perfect for homework or paying bill station! Master bedroom has it's own access to large yard, and 1 bedroom close that could be used a nursery or study! Come see today!



(RLNE2321770)