Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:15 PM

9205 Sawyer Fay LN

9205 Sawyer Fay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9205 Sawyer Fay Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 4/3.5 home on cul-de-sac lot. Home flows like a 1 story boasting a dedicated office & balcony off upstairs gameroom. TWO master suites, 1 up & 1 down. Open living area w/abundance of natural lighting throughout, this home offers endless arrangement possibilities. Kitchen opens to living/dining & is perfect for entertaining. All bedrooms well sized w/great closet space. Relax on front porch, balcony or under covered back patio in your private yard! Walk to Southpark meadows shopping/restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9205 Sawyer Fay LN have any available units?
9205 Sawyer Fay LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9205 Sawyer Fay LN have?
Some of 9205 Sawyer Fay LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9205 Sawyer Fay LN currently offering any rent specials?
9205 Sawyer Fay LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9205 Sawyer Fay LN pet-friendly?
No, 9205 Sawyer Fay LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9205 Sawyer Fay LN offer parking?
Yes, 9205 Sawyer Fay LN offers parking.
Does 9205 Sawyer Fay LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9205 Sawyer Fay LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9205 Sawyer Fay LN have a pool?
No, 9205 Sawyer Fay LN does not have a pool.
Does 9205 Sawyer Fay LN have accessible units?
No, 9205 Sawyer Fay LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9205 Sawyer Fay LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9205 Sawyer Fay LN has units with dishwashers.
