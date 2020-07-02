9205 Sawyer Fay LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 4/3.5 home on cul-de-sac lot. Home flows like a 1 story boasting a dedicated office & balcony off upstairs gameroom. TWO master suites, 1 up & 1 down. Open living area w/abundance of natural lighting throughout, this home offers endless arrangement possibilities. Kitchen opens to living/dining & is perfect for entertaining. All bedrooms well sized w/great closet space. Relax on front porch, balcony or under covered back patio in your private yard! Walk to Southpark meadows shopping/restaurants.