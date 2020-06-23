9129 Anderson Mill Rd.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f11b50803f ---- Welcome home to Parkside Apartments! Our community offers fully-renovated one and two bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with designer faux-hardwood flooring, painted accent walls, brand new appliances, generous storage space, updated light fixtures, and new doors, to ensure you?ll love calling Parkside Apartments home. Parkside Apartments is nestled within a grove of mature oak trees and offers a secluded nature-retreat feel! Take advantage of our fully-equipped fitness center, play with your furry friend at our bark park, or take a dip in the refreshing pool with a brand new sundeck. For your convenience, we also offer an on-site laundry facility as well as courtesy patrol. Parkside Apartments is located in the Anderson Mill neighborhood of Northwest Austin and near many major roads including Highway 183, I-45, I-620, and Parmer Lane, so you can be anywhere in the area in just minutes! We are conveniently located near many great dining, shopping, and entertainment options, including The Arboretum at Great Hills, Lakeline Mall, Cedar Park Center, Austin Aquarium, iFly Austin Indoor Skydiving, and so much more! Parkside Apartments is also in the Round Rock ISD and a short distance away from many schools and employers, including Austin Community College, Dell, Amazon, Google, Apple, and the Audi Dealership. Amenities include, Central Air, Clubhouse, Discounted Internet, Discounted TV, Dog Park, Fitness Center, immediate Access to Playground & Nature Trails, Laundry, Off Street Parking, Patio/Balcony, Pool, Storage. This unit is available as of July 8, 2018.