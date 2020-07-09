Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated

912 East 38th Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: 2013 Completely Remodeled 6 bed / 3 bath North Campus Home - This 2013 completely remodeled home is one of the nicest North Campus rentals. Home features large dining room at entrance, high end kitchen featuring granite counters, glass backsplash, and black appliances. Living room features concrete floors, high ceilings with great windows, covered patio off rear of home. Bedrooms all have wood or concrete floors, larger rooms for comfortable living. Bathrooms are fabulously designed with lots of space for functional everyday use. Home does have utility room with full size washer/dryer and off street parking. UT Red River shuttle stop is only 1/2 block from home



Available August



------- Link to Virtual Tour Video Part 1 of 2: https://youtu.be/6Tqw8AGTAIk -------



------- Link to Virtual Tour Video Part 2 of 2: https://youtu.be/QE-5I0Tr9fo -------



Call Brian at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE1862747)