All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 912 East 38th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
912 East 38th Street
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:38 PM

912 East 38th Street

912 East 38th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Hancock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

912 East 38th Street, Austin, TX 78751
Hancock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
912 East 38th Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: 2013 Completely Remodeled 6 bed / 3 bath North Campus Home - This 2013 completely remodeled home is one of the nicest North Campus rentals. Home features large dining room at entrance, high end kitchen featuring granite counters, glass backsplash, and black appliances. Living room features concrete floors, high ceilings with great windows, covered patio off rear of home. Bedrooms all have wood or concrete floors, larger rooms for comfortable living. Bathrooms are fabulously designed with lots of space for functional everyday use. Home does have utility room with full size washer/dryer and off street parking. UT Red River shuttle stop is only 1/2 block from home

Available August

------- Link to Virtual Tour Video Part 1 of 2: https://youtu.be/6Tqw8AGTAIk -------

------- Link to Virtual Tour Video Part 2 of 2: https://youtu.be/QE-5I0Tr9fo -------

Call Brian at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE1862747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 East 38th Street have any available units?
912 East 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 East 38th Street have?
Some of 912 East 38th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 East 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
912 East 38th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 East 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 912 East 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 912 East 38th Street offer parking?
Yes, 912 East 38th Street offers parking.
Does 912 East 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 East 38th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 East 38th Street have a pool?
No, 912 East 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 912 East 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 912 East 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 912 East 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 East 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wells Junction
15001 Strathaven Pass
Austin, TX 78660
Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd
Austin, TX 78734
Aura Riverside
6107 East Riverside Drive
Austin, TX 78741
Meadows Edge
1630 Rutland Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Bexley 3Five
8003 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78744
Korina at the Grove
4424 Jackson Avenue
Austin, TX 78731
Garrison
1801 Fortview Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Camden Lamar Heights
5400 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78751

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin