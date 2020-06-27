All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

9107 Moonstone Dr

9107 Moonstone Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9107 Moonstone Dr, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
internet access
Gorgeous new build in desirable Northwest Austin, beautiful two-story sits on corner lot. Amazing layout includes spacious living dining combo that offers open floorplan for entertaining. Hardwood look flooring, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and stunning backsplash. Downstairs bathroom is perfect for guests. Office or game room space up stairs. Modern fixtures and zero-scape in backyard. Brand new water filter. Includes Gigabit Internet, $100 saving!! Can rent furnished, negotiable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5142540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9107 Moonstone Dr have any available units?
9107 Moonstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9107 Moonstone Dr have?
Some of 9107 Moonstone Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9107 Moonstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9107 Moonstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9107 Moonstone Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9107 Moonstone Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9107 Moonstone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9107 Moonstone Dr offers parking.
Does 9107 Moonstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9107 Moonstone Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9107 Moonstone Dr have a pool?
No, 9107 Moonstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9107 Moonstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 9107 Moonstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9107 Moonstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9107 Moonstone Dr has units with dishwashers.
