9107 Moonstone Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage internet access

Gorgeous new build in desirable Northwest Austin, beautiful two-story sits on corner lot. Amazing layout includes spacious living dining combo that offers open floorplan for entertaining. Hardwood look flooring, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and stunning backsplash. Downstairs bathroom is perfect for guests. Office or game room space up stairs. Modern fixtures and zero-scape in backyard. Brand new water filter. Includes Gigabit Internet, $100 saving!! Can rent furnished, negotiable.



No Pets Allowed



