Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9106 Moonstone Dr

9106 Moonstone Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9106 Moonstone Dr, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Be the first to occupy this brand new home. Preferred floor plan with master suite on first floor and two bedrooms on second level. Call agent at 512-947-4028 for access. See pictures of same floor plan staged. Has white cabinets, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, silestone counter tops, two car garage, no maintenance yard and much more. Best location in Austin area for work, schools and shopping between Palmer Ln, Hwy 45 and Hwy 183. Refrigerator included. Up to two pets allowed under 30lbs. Available to move in approx 1-15-2019

(RLNE4606247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9106 Moonstone Dr have any available units?
9106 Moonstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9106 Moonstone Dr have?
Some of 9106 Moonstone Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9106 Moonstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9106 Moonstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9106 Moonstone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9106 Moonstone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9106 Moonstone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9106 Moonstone Dr offers parking.
Does 9106 Moonstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9106 Moonstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9106 Moonstone Dr have a pool?
No, 9106 Moonstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9106 Moonstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 9106 Moonstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9106 Moonstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9106 Moonstone Dr has units with dishwashers.
