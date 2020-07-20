9100 Garnet Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous new build in coveted Northwest Austin, beautiful two-story sits on corner lot. Amazing layout includes spacious living dining combo that offers open floorplan for entertaining. Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and stunning backsplash. Downstairs bathroom with massive walk-in shower is perfect for guests. Office or game room space downstairs. Spacious loft and bedrooms upstairs. Modern fixtures and zero-scape in backyard. Brand new water softener & beautiful views!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.