Austin, TX
9100 Garnet Drive
Last updated April 6 2019 at 1:56 PM

9100 Garnet Drive

9100 Garnet Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9100 Garnet Dr, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Gorgeous new build in coveted Northwest Austin, beautiful two-story sits on corner lot. Amazing layout includes spacious living dining combo that offers open floorplan for entertaining. Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and stunning backsplash. Downstairs bathroom with massive walk-in shower is perfect for guests. Office or game room space downstairs. Spacious loft and bedrooms upstairs. Modern fixtures and zero-scape in backyard. Brand new water softener & beautiful views!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9100 Garnet Drive have any available units?
9100 Garnet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9100 Garnet Drive have?
Some of 9100 Garnet Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9100 Garnet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9100 Garnet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9100 Garnet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9100 Garnet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9100 Garnet Drive offer parking?
No, 9100 Garnet Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9100 Garnet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9100 Garnet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9100 Garnet Drive have a pool?
No, 9100 Garnet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9100 Garnet Drive have accessible units?
No, 9100 Garnet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9100 Garnet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9100 Garnet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
