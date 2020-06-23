All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 910 East 38th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
910 East 38th Street
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

910 East 38th Street

910 East 38th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Hancock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

910 East 38th Street, Austin, TX 78751
Hancock

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
UT PRE-LEASE: 4 bed / 2 bath North Campus Home, Wood Floors, Spacious Rooms, Washer / Dryer, Backyard - This charming home is located just North of The University of Texas features the space and convenience for any UT student. The home features wood floors, large galley style kitchen, backyard, two bathrooms in the hallway, nice sized bedrooms, dining room, and comfortable living room. The UT Red River shuttle is 1/2 block away and UT is close enough for a short bike ride. All appliances convey with the home including a full-size washer/dryer.

Available August

Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE2612771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 East 38th Street have any available units?
910 East 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 910 East 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
910 East 38th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 East 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 910 East 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 910 East 38th Street offer parking?
No, 910 East 38th Street does not offer parking.
Does 910 East 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 East 38th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 East 38th Street have a pool?
No, 910 East 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 910 East 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 910 East 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 910 East 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 East 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 910 East 38th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 East 38th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saratoga Ridge
6307 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
The Vue
7607 Blessing Ave
Austin, TX 78752
The Trails of Walnut Creek
11511 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Volume 4
2709 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Aura Riverside
6107 East Riverside Drive
Austin, TX 78741
The M at Lakeline
10500 Lakeline Mall Dr
Austin, TX 78717
43 Hyde
4310 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
Gallery At Domain Edge and Parkside
11121 Alterra Pkwy
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin