910 East 38th Street

UT PRE-LEASE: 4 bed / 2 bath North Campus Home, Wood Floors, Spacious Rooms, Washer / Dryer, Backyard - This charming home is located just North of The University of Texas features the space and convenience for any UT student. The home features wood floors, large galley style kitchen, backyard, two bathrooms in the hallway, nice sized bedrooms, dining room, and comfortable living room. The UT Red River shuttle is 1/2 block away and UT is close enough for a short bike ride. All appliances convey with the home including a full-size washer/dryer.



Available August



Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.



