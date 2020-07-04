906 Cottage Bank Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing South Austin Living! - Amazing South Austin living - you'll love being minutes to South Park Meadows, Mary Moore Searight Park, and SoCo. What you'll love even more is all this gorgeous home has to offer - tile floors in your common areas and lovely laminate wood flooring in the bedrooms. Soaring ceilings and ample light. Stunning kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz countertops, and spacious center island. Well appointed Owner's Suite with full bath and walk-in closet. Covered patio and roomy backyard! Contact us regarding pet policy.



(RLNE5684932)