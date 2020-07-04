All apartments in Austin
906 Cottage Bank Trail
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

906 Cottage Bank Trail

906 Cottage Bank Trl · No Longer Available
Location

906 Cottage Bank Trl, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing South Austin Living! - Amazing South Austin living - you'll love being minutes to South Park Meadows, Mary Moore Searight Park, and SoCo. What you'll love even more is all this gorgeous home has to offer - tile floors in your common areas and lovely laminate wood flooring in the bedrooms. Soaring ceilings and ample light. Stunning kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz countertops, and spacious center island. Well appointed Owner's Suite with full bath and walk-in closet. Covered patio and roomy backyard! Contact us regarding pet policy.

(RLNE5684932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What amenities does 906 Cottage Bank Trail have?
Some of 906 Cottage Bank Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Cottage Bank Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 Cottage Bank Trail is pet friendly.
Does 906 Cottage Bank Trail offer parking?
No, 906 Cottage Bank Trail does not offer parking.
Does 906 Cottage Bank Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Cottage Bank Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Cottage Bank Trail have a pool?
No, 906 Cottage Bank Trail does not have a pool.
Does 906 Cottage Bank Trail have accessible units?
No, 906 Cottage Bank Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Cottage Bank Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 Cottage Bank Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

