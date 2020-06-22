904 West Mary Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 2012 condo with upgrades you rarely see in a rental. High ceilings and natural light throughout. Durable dark stained concrete floors downstairs and dark wooden floors upstairs. Inviting kitchen with plenty of storage, leather soapstone counter tops and matching stainless steel appliances, including wine refrigerator. Gorgeous master with over sized walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Screened in Porch with plenty of privacy and shade.

