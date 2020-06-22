All apartments in Austin
904 West Mary Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

904 West Mary Street

904 Mary St · No Longer Available
Location

904 Mary St, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2012 condo with upgrades you rarely see in a rental. High ceilings and natural light throughout. Durable dark stained concrete floors downstairs and dark wooden floors upstairs. Inviting kitchen with plenty of storage, leather soapstone counter tops and matching stainless steel appliances, including wine refrigerator. Gorgeous master with over sized walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Screened in Porch with plenty of privacy and shade.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 West Mary Street have any available units?
904 West Mary Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 West Mary Street have?
Some of 904 West Mary Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 West Mary Street currently offering any rent specials?
904 West Mary Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 West Mary Street pet-friendly?
No, 904 West Mary Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 904 West Mary Street offer parking?
No, 904 West Mary Street does not offer parking.
Does 904 West Mary Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 West Mary Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 West Mary Street have a pool?
No, 904 West Mary Street does not have a pool.
Does 904 West Mary Street have accessible units?
No, 904 West Mary Street does not have accessible units.
Does 904 West Mary Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 West Mary Street does not have units with dishwashers.
