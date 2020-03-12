All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 17 2019 at 6:18 PM

9002 Quail Valley Drive

9002 Quail Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9002 Quail Valley Drive, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautifully updated 3/2.5 duplex in quiet cul-de-sac. Home features barn wood accent wall, gas fireplace, modern updated kitchen, and 3 spacious bedrooms. Backyard features covered porch for relaxing in the shade. All bathrooms have been updated as well with modern touches. Don't miss this property!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Duplex
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Quail Creek

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Easy to get to highways and Domain!
- Right on 24 Hr Bus route
- Big park with track, tennis, dog walk close by
- Private Backyard
- Large living room
- Lots of natural light throughout this home!
- Modern paint colors - tastefully designed
- Lawncare provided

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No pet property.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Hardwood Floor, Granite Countertops, Fireplace (Gas), Patio, Garage (2 car)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9002 Quail Valley Drive have any available units?
9002 Quail Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9002 Quail Valley Drive have?
Some of 9002 Quail Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9002 Quail Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9002 Quail Valley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9002 Quail Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9002 Quail Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9002 Quail Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9002 Quail Valley Drive does offer parking.
Does 9002 Quail Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9002 Quail Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9002 Quail Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 9002 Quail Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9002 Quail Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 9002 Quail Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9002 Quail Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9002 Quail Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
