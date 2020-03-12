9002 Quail Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautifully updated 3/2.5 duplex in quiet cul-de-sac. Home features barn wood accent wall, gas fireplace, modern updated kitchen, and 3 spacious bedrooms. Backyard features covered porch for relaxing in the shade. All bathrooms have been updated as well with modern touches. Don't miss this property!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Duplex

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Quail Creek



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Easy to get to highways and Domain!

- Right on 24 Hr Bus route

- Big park with track, tennis, dog walk close by

- Private Backyard

- Large living room

- Lots of natural light throughout this home!

- Modern paint colors - tastefully designed

- Lawncare provided



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No pet property.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



