9002 Quail Valley Drive

Amenities
Beautifully updated 3/2.5 duplex in quiet cul-de-sac. Home features barn wood accent wall, gas fireplace, modern updated kitchen, and 3 spacious bedrooms. Backyard features covered porch for relaxing in the shade. All bathrooms have been updated as well with modern touches. Don't miss this property!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Duplex
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Quail Creek
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Easy to get to highways and Domain!
- Right on 24 Hr Bus route
- Big park with track, tennis, dog walk close by
- Private Backyard
- Large living room
- Lots of natural light throughout this home!
- Modern paint colors - tastefully designed
- Lawncare provided
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No pet property.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Hardwood Floor, Granite Countertops, Fireplace (Gas), Patio, Garage (2 car)