All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 900 Taulbee Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
900 Taulbee Lane
Last updated July 8 2019 at 7:54 PM

900 Taulbee Lane

900 Taulbee Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Crestview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

900 Taulbee Lane, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This home is is tucked-away in an established, peaceful and serene neighborhood. The open concept kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a new, modern back splash. Beautiful natural light floods the dining and living area. Walk out on your private patio, perfect for entertaining, and enjoy the courtyard and shade from mature trees. Upstairs you’ll find your spacious master bedroom elegantly updated bath with a new bathtub, and new tile. New carpet leading upstairs and plenty of storage with multiple closets and sizable attic.This house is fully furnished and Internet is included but utilities are not.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Taulbee Lane have any available units?
900 Taulbee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Taulbee Lane have?
Some of 900 Taulbee Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Taulbee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
900 Taulbee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Taulbee Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 Taulbee Lane is pet friendly.
Does 900 Taulbee Lane offer parking?
No, 900 Taulbee Lane does not offer parking.
Does 900 Taulbee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Taulbee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Taulbee Lane have a pool?
No, 900 Taulbee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 900 Taulbee Lane have accessible units?
No, 900 Taulbee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Taulbee Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Taulbee Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Springs at Bull Creek
7700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78731
Broadstone Travesia
3701 Quick Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78728
Renaissance at North Bend
12345 Lamplight Village Ave
Austin, TX 78758
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
Abelia Flats
8225 FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
Deep Eddy Flats
700 Hearn St
Austin, TX 78703
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway
Austin, TX 78727
Bexley At Tech Ridge
1200 E Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin