900 Taulbee Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel courtyard bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet furnished patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This home is is tucked-away in an established, peaceful and serene neighborhood. The open concept kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a new, modern back splash. Beautiful natural light floods the dining and living area. Walk out on your private patio, perfect for entertaining, and enjoy the courtyard and shade from mature trees. Upstairs you’ll find your spacious master bedroom elegantly updated bath with a new bathtub, and new tile. New carpet leading upstairs and plenty of storage with multiple closets and sizable attic.This house is fully furnished and Internet is included but utilities are not.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.