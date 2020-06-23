All apartments in Austin
900 E 6th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

900 E 6th St

900 6th St · No Longer Available
Location

900 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
trash valet
Experience life at the very center of east Austin's creative and cultural heart! Surrounded by ground-floor restaurants, shops, and services, and a rooftop deck with skyline views. With a Walk Score of 91, you can enjoy car-free access to East Austin and downtown.

Apartment Amenities

Energy Star Appliances
Concrete or Wood-style Flooring
Granite Counter Tops & Tile Backsplashes
Butcher Block Kitchen Islands*
Washer & Dryer in All Apartment Homes
Walk-in Closets with Built in Shelves
Patio or Balcony*
9'6" Ceilings
Designer Lighting and Ceiling Fans
Low VOC Paints and Sealants
Under-Counter Recycling Bins
Oversized Energy Efficient Windows

Community Amenities

LEED Gold Certified Building
Rooftop Deck with Downtown Skyline Views
State of the Art Fitness Center
Walking Distance to East Side Restaurants and Night Life
Controlled Access Parking Garage
Rain Collection Gardens
Landscaped Pool Courtyard
Outdoor Grilling Stations
Covered Bicycle Parking
Club Room with Well Equipped Entertaining Area
Business & Conference Center
Valet Trash Service
Retail and Dining on Ground Floor

Call or Email for more details and current Specials!!!
(512) 348-3594

(RLNE2665940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

