900 E 6th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly trash valet

Experience life at the very center of east Austin's creative and cultural heart! Surrounded by ground-floor restaurants, shops, and services, and a rooftop deck with skyline views. With a Walk Score of 91, you can enjoy car-free access to East Austin and downtown.



Apartment Amenities



Energy Star Appliances

Concrete or Wood-style Flooring

Granite Counter Tops & Tile Backsplashes

Butcher Block Kitchen Islands*

Washer & Dryer in All Apartment Homes

Walk-in Closets with Built in Shelves

Patio or Balcony*

9'6" Ceilings

Designer Lighting and Ceiling Fans

Low VOC Paints and Sealants

Under-Counter Recycling Bins

Oversized Energy Efficient Windows



Community Amenities



LEED Gold Certified Building

Rooftop Deck with Downtown Skyline Views

State of the Art Fitness Center

Walking Distance to East Side Restaurants and Night Life

Controlled Access Parking Garage

Rain Collection Gardens

Landscaped Pool Courtyard

Outdoor Grilling Stations

Covered Bicycle Parking

Club Room with Well Equipped Entertaining Area

Business & Conference Center

Valet Trash Service

Retail and Dining on Ground Floor



Call or Email for more details and current Specials!!!

(512) 348-3594



(RLNE2665940)