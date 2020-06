Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Meticulous Rainey St Condo Mid Rise - Property Id: 125913



Listing # 1313010



Exceptional living in Downtown Austin off Rainey St. Absolutely zero details have been left out of this amazing property. Please give me a call or email for touring your next downtown home!



Scott Petermann

512-230-2174

Citywide Realty LLC

Member of Austin Board of Realtors

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125913

Property Id 125913



(RLNE5795887)