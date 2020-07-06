Amenities

8927 Anna St Available 01/05/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath - This outstanding home is located just blocks away from the Slaughter Exit off I-35 and near great shops and restaurants. Located in the Park Ridge Subdivision, this home features vinyl wood plank flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a washer dryer unit, gardening equipment, new remodeled bathrooms, high ceiling, spacious living area and in an established neighborhood. Owner pays for HOA dues. We are looking for quite tenants that will care for the home as if it was their own.



Call today to schedule a showing 512-396-4580



(RLNE5359037)