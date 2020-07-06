All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

8927 Anna St

8927 Anna Street · No Longer Available
Location

8927 Anna Street, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
8927 Anna St Available 01/05/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath - This outstanding home is located just blocks away from the Slaughter Exit off I-35 and near great shops and restaurants. Located in the Park Ridge Subdivision, this home features vinyl wood plank flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a washer dryer unit, gardening equipment, new remodeled bathrooms, high ceiling, spacious living area and in an established neighborhood. Owner pays for HOA dues. We are looking for quite tenants that will care for the home as if it was their own.

Call today to schedule a showing 512-396-4580

(RLNE5359037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8927 Anna St have any available units?
8927 Anna St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8927 Anna St have?
Some of 8927 Anna St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8927 Anna St currently offering any rent specials?
8927 Anna St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8927 Anna St pet-friendly?
No, 8927 Anna St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8927 Anna St offer parking?
No, 8927 Anna St does not offer parking.
Does 8927 Anna St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8927 Anna St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8927 Anna St have a pool?
No, 8927 Anna St does not have a pool.
Does 8927 Anna St have accessible units?
No, 8927 Anna St does not have accessible units.
Does 8927 Anna St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8927 Anna St does not have units with dishwashers.

