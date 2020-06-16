All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

8912 NORTH LAMAR

8912 North Lamar Boulevard · (512) 318-2701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8912 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78753
North Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
dog park
coffee bar
basketball court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Here at this gorgeous community you can count on your needs and apartment desires being met with ease. Live in the eclectic North Central part of Austin near unique restaurants, coffee shops and stores. Like fitness and recreation? There's an on-site fitness center, basketball court, volleyball court and tennis! Have a dog? Take him/her to the off-leash on-site dog park. Like to entertain? Invite friends over to hang out in the clubhouse or grill out in the BBQ areas. So many fun things to do here! When the day is done you'll have a lovely apartment to retreat to with a great floor plan. Schedule a private tour today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8912 NORTH LAMAR have any available units?
8912 NORTH LAMAR has a unit available for $1,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8912 NORTH LAMAR have?
Some of 8912 NORTH LAMAR's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8912 NORTH LAMAR currently offering any rent specials?
8912 NORTH LAMAR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8912 NORTH LAMAR pet-friendly?
Yes, 8912 NORTH LAMAR is pet friendly.
Does 8912 NORTH LAMAR offer parking?
No, 8912 NORTH LAMAR does not offer parking.
Does 8912 NORTH LAMAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8912 NORTH LAMAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8912 NORTH LAMAR have a pool?
No, 8912 NORTH LAMAR does not have a pool.
Does 8912 NORTH LAMAR have accessible units?
No, 8912 NORTH LAMAR does not have accessible units.
Does 8912 NORTH LAMAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8912 NORTH LAMAR does not have units with dishwashers.
