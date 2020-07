Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 2 story home in Southwest Austin. Great Neighborhood! Open and bright floor plan. Kitchen is open to the living area. Good size family room with fireplace. 2 dining areas. All bedrooms are upstairs and have walk in closets. Big fenced backyard with relaxing patio. Perfect for entertaining. Big, established trees in the front and backyard. Convenient to all major shopping and walking distance to bus line. Hurry for this one! It won't last long.