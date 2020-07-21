8717 Southwick Drive

Amenities

Like new, energy-efficient home! Solar Panels! No carpet! 1 mile to Travis County Exposition Center - home of the Star of Texas Fair & Rodeo & other events, 2 miles to Walter E. Long Lake, 7 miles to Austin Downtown, 14 min drive to Austin-Bergstrom Airport,2 miles to upcoming urban and economic development Colony Park.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage + Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: The Woodlands

YEAR BUILT: 2012



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Solar Panels included to help reduce cost of electricity bills!

- Highly desirable neighborhood!

- Xero scaped back yard!

- Gorgeous hard flooring throughout



PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking in the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **