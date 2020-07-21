All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:37 PM

8717 Southwick Drive

8717 Southwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8717 Southwick Drive, Austin, TX 78724

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Like new, energy-efficient home! Solar Panels! No carpet! 1 mile to Travis County Exposition Center - home of the Star of Texas Fair & Rodeo & other events, 2 miles to Walter E. Long Lake, 7 miles to Austin Downtown, 14 min drive to Austin-Bergstrom Airport,2 miles to upcoming urban and economic development Colony Park.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage + Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: The Woodlands
YEAR BUILT: 2012

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Solar Panels included to help reduce cost of electricity bills!
- Highly desirable neighborhood!
- Xero scaped back yard!
- Gorgeous hard flooring throughout

PETS
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking in the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8717 Southwick Drive have any available units?
8717 Southwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 8717 Southwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8717 Southwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8717 Southwick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8717 Southwick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8717 Southwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8717 Southwick Drive offers parking.
Does 8717 Southwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8717 Southwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8717 Southwick Drive have a pool?
No, 8717 Southwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8717 Southwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 8717 Southwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8717 Southwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8717 Southwick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8717 Southwick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8717 Southwick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
