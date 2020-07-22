All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 8 2019 at 6:14 AM

8717 Dandelion Trail

8717 Dandelion Trl · No Longer Available
Location

8717 Dandelion Trl, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
google fiber
You don't want to miss this 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in south Austin! This property features great natural lighting, spacious bedrooms, Google Fiber ready, 2 car garage, washer/dryer in unit, Nest thermostat, and stainless appliances! The back yard also backs to the Greenbelt for extra privacy! Check out the pictures and call for a tour today. Move in June 1st.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8717 Dandelion Trail have any available units?
8717 Dandelion Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8717 Dandelion Trail have?
Some of 8717 Dandelion Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8717 Dandelion Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8717 Dandelion Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8717 Dandelion Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8717 Dandelion Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8717 Dandelion Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8717 Dandelion Trail offers parking.
Does 8717 Dandelion Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8717 Dandelion Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8717 Dandelion Trail have a pool?
No, 8717 Dandelion Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8717 Dandelion Trail have accessible units?
No, 8717 Dandelion Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8717 Dandelion Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 8717 Dandelion Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
