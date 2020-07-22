8717 Dandelion Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage google fiber

You don't want to miss this 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in south Austin! This property features great natural lighting, spacious bedrooms, Google Fiber ready, 2 car garage, washer/dryer in unit, Nest thermostat, and stainless appliances! The back yard also backs to the Greenbelt for extra privacy! Check out the pictures and call for a tour today. Move in June 1st.

