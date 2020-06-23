Amenities
8704 Verona Trail Available 01/01/20 Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath house located in South Austin!!! - ~Located near Davis Ln/Brodie
~large deck with storage shed in backyard
~side by side Refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher included
~Washer/Dryer connections
~Two car garage
~Hardwood Plank flooring downstairs
~Ceiling fans throughout
~Master bedroom downstairs with Garden Tub
~Wonderful, quiet neighboorhood!
~Near James Bowie High School
Come take a tour with us!
Call 512-326-2722 opt. 1 or email: residentialmgr@lynxpropertyservices.com
To apply go to www.lynxpropertyservices.com
Professionally managed by Lynx Property Services
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2605813)