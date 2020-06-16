All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8617 SPICEWOOD SPRINGS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8617 SPICEWOOD SPRINGS
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:19 AM

8617 SPICEWOOD SPRINGS

8617 Spicewood Springs Rd · (512) 298-0229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8617 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 593 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
business center
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
Welcome to the best in value, service and location! The location is close to Highway 183 in the award-winning Round Rock ISD, close to major employers, shopping centers and fantastic restaurants. But location isn't all you'll enjoy! Experience greenbelt views, relax at one of three saltwater pools with free Wi-Fi, play on the tennis court, utilize the business center and work out in the top-notch gym. This quiet community is home to many long-term residents and now it can be home to you too! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8617 SPICEWOOD SPRINGS have any available units?
8617 SPICEWOOD SPRINGS has a unit available for $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8617 SPICEWOOD SPRINGS have?
Some of 8617 SPICEWOOD SPRINGS's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8617 SPICEWOOD SPRINGS currently offering any rent specials?
8617 SPICEWOOD SPRINGS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8617 SPICEWOOD SPRINGS pet-friendly?
No, 8617 SPICEWOOD SPRINGS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8617 SPICEWOOD SPRINGS offer parking?
No, 8617 SPICEWOOD SPRINGS does not offer parking.
Does 8617 SPICEWOOD SPRINGS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8617 SPICEWOOD SPRINGS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8617 SPICEWOOD SPRINGS have a pool?
Yes, 8617 SPICEWOOD SPRINGS has a pool.
Does 8617 SPICEWOOD SPRINGS have accessible units?
No, 8617 SPICEWOOD SPRINGS does not have accessible units.
Does 8617 SPICEWOOD SPRINGS have units with dishwashers?
No, 8617 SPICEWOOD SPRINGS does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8617 SPICEWOOD SPRINGS?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Vue
7607 Blessing Ave
Austin, TX 78752
Standard at Domain Northside
11711 Domain Dr
Austin, TX 78758
7East
2025 E 7th St
Austin, TX 78702
Bridge At South Point
6808 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78745
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78717
Mission James Place
4009 Victory Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe
9715 FM 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity