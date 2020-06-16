8617 SPICEWOOD SPRINGS

Amenities

recently renovated gym pool tennis court business center some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities business center gym pool internet access tennis court

Welcome to the best in value, service and location! The location is close to Highway 183 in the award-winning Round Rock ISD, close to major employers, shopping centers and fantastic restaurants. But location isn't all you'll enjoy! Experience greenbelt views, relax at one of three saltwater pools with free Wi-Fi, play on the tennis court, utilize the business center and work out in the top-notch gym. This quiet community is home to many long-term residents and now it can be home to you too! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.