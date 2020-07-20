8608 Devine Lane

Amenities

Come and Visit this Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home! Open Floor Plan, Kitchen Island, Living Room Fireplace. Great Location, Easy Access to Austin, Plenty of Shopping and Eateries! Freshly Painted, Tile Through-out, Bedrooms Laminate Flooring! HOME IS READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!! DON'T LET THIS ONE PASS YOU BYE! MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!!Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available NowPet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.