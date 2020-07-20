All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 9 2019 at 4:27 AM

8608 Devine Lane

8608 Devine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8608 Devine Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and Visit this Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home! Open Floor Plan, Kitchen Island, Living Room Fireplace. Great Location, Easy Access to Austin, Plenty of Shopping and Eateries! Freshly Painted, Tile Through-out, Bedrooms Laminate Flooring! HOME IS READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!! DON'T LET THIS ONE PASS YOU BYE! MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!!Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available NowPet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8608 Devine Lane have any available units?
8608 Devine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 8608 Devine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8608 Devine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8608 Devine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8608 Devine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8608 Devine Lane offer parking?
No, 8608 Devine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8608 Devine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8608 Devine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8608 Devine Lane have a pool?
No, 8608 Devine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8608 Devine Lane have accessible units?
No, 8608 Devine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8608 Devine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8608 Devine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8608 Devine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8608 Devine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
