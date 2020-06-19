8605 SHOAL CREEK

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities community garden courtyard dog park parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A deal this good won't stay on the market long, pick up the phone and call today! Live near the gorgeous Shoal Creek greenbelt with easy access to Hwy 183, Mopac and IH-35 plus you'll be right on the Shoal Creek bike line! On-site you'll find a leash-free dog park, grilling areas, ample parking, lovely courtyards, a glittering pool and there's a community garden coming soon! Inside you'll find extra closet space, ceiling fans, solar screens, vinyl plank flooring and you can bring large pets! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.