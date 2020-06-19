All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8605 SHOAL CREEK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8605 SHOAL CREEK
Last updated October 4 2019 at 4:35 PM

8605 SHOAL CREEK

8605 Shoal Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Shoal Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8605 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin, TX 78757
North Shoal Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
dog park
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
courtyard
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A deal this good won't stay on the market long, pick up the phone and call today! Live near the gorgeous Shoal Creek greenbelt with easy access to Hwy 183, Mopac and IH-35 plus you'll be right on the Shoal Creek bike line! On-site you'll find a leash-free dog park, grilling areas, ample parking, lovely courtyards, a glittering pool and there's a community garden coming soon! Inside you'll find extra closet space, ceiling fans, solar screens, vinyl plank flooring and you can bring large pets! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8605 SHOAL CREEK have any available units?
8605 SHOAL CREEK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8605 SHOAL CREEK have?
Some of 8605 SHOAL CREEK's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8605 SHOAL CREEK currently offering any rent specials?
8605 SHOAL CREEK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8605 SHOAL CREEK pet-friendly?
Yes, 8605 SHOAL CREEK is pet friendly.
Does 8605 SHOAL CREEK offer parking?
Yes, 8605 SHOAL CREEK offers parking.
Does 8605 SHOAL CREEK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8605 SHOAL CREEK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8605 SHOAL CREEK have a pool?
Yes, 8605 SHOAL CREEK has a pool.
Does 8605 SHOAL CREEK have accessible units?
No, 8605 SHOAL CREEK does not have accessible units.
Does 8605 SHOAL CREEK have units with dishwashers?
No, 8605 SHOAL CREEK does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St
Austin, TX 78723
Allandale Flats
6811 Great Northern Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
Cortland Southpark Terraces
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
The Villas
9036 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
The Michael at Presidio
13535 Lyndhurst St
Austin, TX 78717
Platform
2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Austin, TX 78702
Agave at South Congress
625 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Bouldin Creek
1329 W Mary St
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin