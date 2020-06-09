8600 TX-71

Amenities

You've finally decided to pull the trigger and sign up for this lovely West Austin apartment. The Vatican blows it's famous white smoke typically reserved for new Popes. Thousands of revelers around the world hit the streets in festive jubilance. That country will all those war problems announced a sweet peace deal to end violence.



That band you loved when you were younger spontaneously announces a comeback tour which nobody thought would ever happen, and they've personally invited you with backstage passes. That big publishing company has reached out to give you an giant advance for a book deal (it hadn't even occurred to you to write a book, but I guess now you are). Anyways, this place is sweet so you should come check it out!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Ornamental White Granite Countertops



White Subway Tile Backsplash



Brushed Nickel Light Fixtures



Dark Cabinets With Brushed Nickel Accents



Worldly Gray Paint With White Trim



Satin Nickel Kitchen Faucet And Stainless Steel Sink



Usb Outlets In Kitchen



Garden Soaking Tubs And Stand-Up Showers



Fenced In Yards And Sunrooms



Vaulted Ceiling



Balcony



Fireplace



Wood-Inspired Vinyl Plank Flooring



Stunning Hill Country Views



Full Size Washer And Dryers



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Carports Available



Limited Access Gates



Resident Lounge With Flat-Screen Tv And Billiards



Cyber Café and Conference Lounge with Wifi



Starbucks Coffee And Tea Bar



Yoga Studio



Outdoor Poolside Kitchen



Modern, Pool Tile And Matching Umbrellas



Valet Trash Pick-Up



Updated Exercise Studio With On-Demand Classes



Garages



Poolside Outdoor Flat Screen Tv



