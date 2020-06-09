All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

8600 TX-71

8600 Texas Highway 71 · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8600 Texas Highway 71, Austin, TX 78735
West Oak Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
trash valet
yoga
You've finally decided to pull the trigger and sign up for this lovely West Austin apartment. The Vatican blows it's famous white smoke typically reserved for new Popes. Thousands of revelers around the world hit the streets in festive jubilance. That country will all those war problems announced a sweet peace deal to end violence.

That band you loved when you were younger spontaneously announces a comeback tour which nobody thought would ever happen, and they've personally invited you with backstage passes. That big publishing company has reached out to give you an giant advance for a book deal (it hadn't even occurred to you to write a book, but I guess now you are). Anyways, this place is sweet so you should come check it out!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Ornamental White Granite Countertops

White Subway Tile Backsplash

Brushed Nickel Light Fixtures

Dark Cabinets With Brushed Nickel Accents

Worldly Gray Paint With White Trim

Satin Nickel Kitchen Faucet And Stainless Steel Sink

Usb Outlets In Kitchen

Garden Soaking Tubs And Stand-Up Showers

Fenced In Yards And Sunrooms

Vaulted Ceiling

Balcony

Fireplace

Wood-Inspired Vinyl Plank Flooring

Stunning Hill Country Views

Full Size Washer And Dryers

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Carports Available

Limited Access Gates

Resident Lounge With Flat-Screen Tv And Billiards

Cyber Café and Conference Lounge with Wifi

Starbucks Coffee And Tea Bar

Yoga Studio

Outdoor Poolside Kitchen

Modern, Pool Tile And Matching Umbrellas

Valet Trash Pick-Up

Updated Exercise Studio With On-Demand Classes

Garages

Poolside Outdoor Flat Screen Tv

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8600 TX-71 have any available units?
8600 TX-71 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8600 TX-71 have?
Some of 8600 TX-71's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8600 TX-71 currently offering any rent specials?
8600 TX-71 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8600 TX-71 pet-friendly?
No, 8600 TX-71 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8600 TX-71 offer parking?
Yes, 8600 TX-71 does offer parking.
Does 8600 TX-71 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8600 TX-71 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8600 TX-71 have a pool?
Yes, 8600 TX-71 has a pool.
Does 8600 TX-71 have accessible units?
Yes, 8600 TX-71 has accessible units.
Does 8600 TX-71 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8600 TX-71 does not have units with dishwashers.
