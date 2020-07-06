All apartments in Austin
Location

8544 Alvin High Lane, Austin, TX 78729
Milwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 story home on quiet cul-de-sac. Desirable white kitchen with quartz countertops, designer backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Tile on main level with recently installed wood laminate on stairs and entire second level. Covered patio w/ generous backyard. This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home is in the highly desired Bluffs at Milwood of NW Austin in the tech corridor. Close to Apple, HP, Samsung, EBay, Paypal, 3M, & more. Enjoy shopping, dining, while living close to the Domain and Lakeline Mall.
Office I
Community Park & Playground
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8544 Alvin High Lane have any available units?
8544 Alvin High Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8544 Alvin High Lane have?
Some of 8544 Alvin High Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8544 Alvin High Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8544 Alvin High Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8544 Alvin High Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8544 Alvin High Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8544 Alvin High Lane offer parking?
No, 8544 Alvin High Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8544 Alvin High Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8544 Alvin High Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8544 Alvin High Lane have a pool?
No, 8544 Alvin High Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8544 Alvin High Lane have accessible units?
No, 8544 Alvin High Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8544 Alvin High Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8544 Alvin High Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

