8544 Alvin High Lane

Beautiful 2 story home on quiet cul-de-sac. Desirable white kitchen with quartz countertops, designer backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Tile on main level with recently installed wood laminate on stairs and entire second level. Covered patio w/ generous backyard. This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home is in the highly desired Bluffs at Milwood of NW Austin in the tech corridor. Close to Apple, HP, Samsung, EBay, Paypal, 3M, & more. Enjoy shopping, dining, while living close to the Domain and Lakeline Mall.

Office I

Community Park & Playground

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.