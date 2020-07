Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Four (4) Bedroom home in Northwest Austin just minutes from Apple Campus, 45 Toll, Highway 183 and 183A. Small community with park and pool. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. Master downstairs! Located in a highly sought after northwest Austin neighborhood. Two car garage, sprinkler, security system and walk-in closet, harwoods in Main area, carpet upstairs and in bedrooms.