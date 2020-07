Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This Cute 3 bedrooms, 2 baths has large fenced backyard. This house is tiled throughout the house. Galley Kitchen open to living room with seperate breakfast area. Washer and Dryer Connections in 1 car garage.

This home is Minutes to Southpark Meadows, 30 minutes to State Capital. Close to Bus transit. Easy access to IH35.