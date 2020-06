Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Awesome Central Location 10 minutes to Downtown! Easy access to 183, I-35! Minutes to High Tech Corridor, Domain! Private Well Established Neighborhood with Beautiful Oak Trees! Kitchen has Been Remodeled with New Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Rectangular Tile! Both Baths have Granite Counters too! Huge Mature Oak Trees Canopy the House and Large Deck for Entertaining! Homes Do not Come on the Market for Lease Very Often, You'll Love Living Here!



(RLNE4622293)