Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8307 Avocet Dr
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:45 AM

8307 Avocet Dr

8307 Avocet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8307 Avocet Drive, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Fully furnished, stunningly decorated home for modern Austinites. Open streamlined kitchen with granite countertops and large Island. High vaulted ceiling and a warm cozy wood-burning fireplace. A private backyard with two sitting areas great for entertaining. Comes fully furnished with washer & dryer, kitchenware, and linen. It has a large downstairs office with a beautiful wood daybed and an upstairs sitting area for relaxing. This house comes with many custom features. Included is house cleaning every three weeks and landscaping maintained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8307 Avocet Dr have any available units?
8307 Avocet Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8307 Avocet Dr have?
Some of 8307 Avocet Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8307 Avocet Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8307 Avocet Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8307 Avocet Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8307 Avocet Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8307 Avocet Dr offer parking?
No, 8307 Avocet Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8307 Avocet Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8307 Avocet Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8307 Avocet Dr have a pool?
No, 8307 Avocet Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8307 Avocet Dr have accessible units?
No, 8307 Avocet Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8307 Avocet Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8307 Avocet Dr has units with dishwashers.
