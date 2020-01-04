8307 Avocet Dr

Amenities

Fully furnished, stunningly decorated home for modern Austinites. Open streamlined kitchen with granite countertops and large Island. High vaulted ceiling and a warm cozy wood-burning fireplace. A private backyard with two sitting areas great for entertaining. Comes fully furnished with washer & dryer, kitchenware, and linen. It has a large downstairs office with a beautiful wood daybed and an upstairs sitting area for relaxing. This house comes with many custom features. Included is house cleaning every three weeks and landscaping maintained.