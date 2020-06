Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Nestled in a beautiful suburban neighborhood of Northwest Austin, this community offers the perfect setting for ultimate relaxation. Enjoy an extensive collection of amenities including: Internet cafe Wi-Fi hot spots Gaming lounge Charcoal BBQ pits Resort-style pool Fitness center Playground Interior amenities include: Washer and dryer connections Sleek energy-efficient appliances Ceiling fans Private garages Oversized walk-in closets Gourmet kitchen * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.