8204 Cahill Drive

Do not miss this beautifully updated single story 3/2! High ceilings throughout showcase the open floor plan and updated kitchen! Kitchen boasts granite counters, large double sink, tile backsplash and stainless steal appliances. Sunken flex room off kitchen has ample natural light and would be great for an office or playroom. Remodeled master bath features a large soaking tub, contemporary double vanity and light fixtures. HOA community with access to pool and park! Must see!



**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/PtVwL5IWvHA **



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage + Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: North Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1983



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Highly desirable neighborhood!

- Beautifully updated kitchen and bathrooms!

- Gorgeous hard flooring throughout most of the home!

- Large bonus room in back off of kitchen!

- Contemporary finishes and paint colors!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on the property

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



