8204 Cahill Drive

Amenities
Do not miss this beautifully updated single story 3/2! High ceilings throughout showcase the open floor plan and updated kitchen! Kitchen boasts granite counters, large double sink, tile backsplash and stainless steal appliances. Sunken flex room off kitchen has ample natural light and would be great for an office or playroom. Remodeled master bath features a large soaking tub, contemporary double vanity and light fixtures. HOA community with access to pool and park! Must see!
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/PtVwL5IWvHA **
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage + Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: North Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1983
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Highly desirable neighborhood!
- Beautifully updated kitchen and bathrooms!
- Gorgeous hard flooring throughout most of the home!
- Large bonus room in back off of kitchen!
- Contemporary finishes and paint colors!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No smoking on the property
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)
Central Air, Deck, Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floor, High/Vaulted Ceilings, HOA Community, Stainless Steel Appliances, W/D In Unit