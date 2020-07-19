All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 18 2019 at 3:56 PM

8204 Cahill Drive

8204 Cahill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8204 Cahill Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Do not miss this beautifully updated single story 3/2! High ceilings throughout showcase the open floor plan and updated kitchen! Kitchen boasts granite counters, large double sink, tile backsplash and stainless steal appliances. Sunken flex room off kitchen has ample natural light and would be great for an office or playroom. Remodeled master bath features a large soaking tub, contemporary double vanity and light fixtures. HOA community with access to pool and park! Must see!

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/PtVwL5IWvHA **

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage + Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: North Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1983

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Highly desirable neighborhood!
- Beautifully updated kitchen and bathrooms!
- Gorgeous hard flooring throughout most of the home!
- Large bonus room in back off of kitchen!
- Contemporary finishes and paint colors!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on the property
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Central Air, Deck, Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floor, High/Vaulted Ceilings, HOA Community, Stainless Steel Appliances, W/D In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8204 Cahill Drive have any available units?
8204 Cahill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8204 Cahill Drive have?
Some of 8204 Cahill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8204 Cahill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8204 Cahill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8204 Cahill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8204 Cahill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8204 Cahill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8204 Cahill Drive offers parking.
Does 8204 Cahill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8204 Cahill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8204 Cahill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8204 Cahill Drive has a pool.
Does 8204 Cahill Drive have accessible units?
No, 8204 Cahill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8204 Cahill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8204 Cahill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
