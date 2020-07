Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the middle of everything. Boasting beautiful, old hardwood floors and tons of space. Two off street parking spaces available inside the gate of the back yard with one of those being in the garage. Two additional on-street parking permits are available from the City for resident/guest only street parking. Walk to downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more.