811 East 38th

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/94e24ba09c ---- Great location across from Hancock Golf course and close to shopping, schools, easy access to downtown, I35 and Mopac. Amazing Old World charm with classic French doors overlooking rock patio and grounds. Master bedroom can be upstairs or downstairs. Downstairs basement with utility room. Wonderful large treed yard. Fresh paint inside and out. New wifi garage opener. Hardwood floors were refinished and sealed. This beauty is ready to go! *Bonus Amenity Included* HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and is included in the rent price. Central Austin Location Close To Golf Course