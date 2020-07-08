All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

811 East 38th

811 East 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

811 East 38th Street, Austin, TX 78705
Hancock

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/94e24ba09c ---- Great location across from Hancock Golf course and close to shopping, schools, easy access to downtown, I35 and Mopac. Amazing Old World charm with classic French doors overlooking rock patio and grounds. Master bedroom can be upstairs or downstairs. Downstairs basement with utility room. Wonderful large treed yard. Fresh paint inside and out. New wifi garage opener. Hardwood floors were refinished and sealed. This beauty is ready to go! *Bonus Amenity Included* HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and is included in the rent price. Central Austin Location Close To Golf Course

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 East 38th have any available units?
811 East 38th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 East 38th have?
Some of 811 East 38th's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 East 38th currently offering any rent specials?
811 East 38th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 East 38th pet-friendly?
No, 811 East 38th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 811 East 38th offer parking?
Yes, 811 East 38th offers parking.
Does 811 East 38th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 East 38th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 East 38th have a pool?
No, 811 East 38th does not have a pool.
Does 811 East 38th have accessible units?
No, 811 East 38th does not have accessible units.
Does 811 East 38th have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 East 38th does not have units with dishwashers.

