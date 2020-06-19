809 S. LAMAR

Amenities

dogs allowed parking recently renovated gym pool dog park

Live in the heart of one of the city's most unique and thriving locations. You'll be in the Zilker neighborhood, perched atop a hill overlooking Austin. You'll experience endless amenities and comfort here with many hot spots within walking distance! Some of the many amenities include: 6,000 square feet of on-site retail Creative office suites available Clubhouse with theater and gaming rooms 24/hr fitness club with Technogym equipment Gourmet kitchen with private dining room HDTV lounge with billiards E-lounge with WiFi access and tablet desks Private conference room Resort-style pool courtyard and lounge area Cabanas, covered seating and double-sided fireplace Custom outdoor bar and multiple grilling areas Courtyard with outdoor kitchen and dining areas Private outdoor seating and custom fireplace Men?s Warehouse Valet dry-cleaning Pet-friendly living including pet washing station Expansive dog park Dedicated parking with controlled entry access The interiors here will take your breath away! Schedule a tour today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.