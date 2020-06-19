809 S. LAMAR

Amenities
Live in the heart of one of the city's most unique and thriving locations. You'll be in the Zilker neighborhood, perched atop a hill overlooking Austin. You'll experience endless amenities and comfort here with many hot spots within walking distance! Some of the many amenities include: 6,000 square feet of on-site retail Creative office suites available Clubhouse with theater and gaming rooms 24/hr fitness club with Technogym equipment Gourmet kitchen with private dining room HDTV lounge with billiards E-lounge with WiFi access and tablet desks Private conference room Resort-style pool courtyard and lounge area Cabanas, covered seating and double-sided fireplace Custom outdoor bar and multiple grilling areas Courtyard with outdoor kitchen and dining areas Private outdoor seating and custom fireplace Men?s Warehouse Valet dry-cleaning Pet-friendly living including pet washing station Expansive dog park Dedicated parking with controlled entry access The interiors here will take your breath away! Schedule a tour today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.