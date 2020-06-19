All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:16 AM

809 S. LAMAR

809 South Lamar Boulevard · (512) 318-2918
Location

809 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
valet service
Live in the heart of one of the city's most unique and thriving locations. You'll be in the Zilker neighborhood, perched atop a hill overlooking Austin. You'll experience endless amenities and comfort here with many hot spots within walking distance! Some of the many amenities include: 6,000 square feet of on-site retail Creative office suites available Clubhouse with theater and gaming rooms 24/hr fitness club with Technogym equipment Gourmet kitchen with private dining room HDTV lounge with billiards E-lounge with WiFi access and tablet desks Private conference room Resort-style pool courtyard and lounge area Cabanas, covered seating and double-sided fireplace Custom outdoor bar and multiple grilling areas Courtyard with outdoor kitchen and dining areas Private outdoor seating and custom fireplace Men?s Warehouse Valet dry-cleaning Pet-friendly living including pet washing station Expansive dog park Dedicated parking with controlled entry access The interiors here will take your breath away! Schedule a tour today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 S. LAMAR have any available units?
809 S. LAMAR has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 S. LAMAR have?
Some of 809 S. LAMAR's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 S. LAMAR currently offering any rent specials?
809 S. LAMAR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 S. LAMAR pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 S. LAMAR is pet friendly.
Does 809 S. LAMAR offer parking?
Yes, 809 S. LAMAR does offer parking.
Does 809 S. LAMAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 S. LAMAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 S. LAMAR have a pool?
Yes, 809 S. LAMAR has a pool.
Does 809 S. LAMAR have accessible units?
No, 809 S. LAMAR does not have accessible units.
Does 809 S. LAMAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 S. LAMAR does not have units with dishwashers.
