Austin, TX
804 W 31 St St
Last updated April 16 2020 at 8:07 PM

804 W 31 St St

804 West 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

804 West 31st Street, Austin, TX 78705
Heritage

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully remodeled two bedroom, one bath duplex unit with one car parking garage in Central Austin. Kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances and wine fridge in living. Interior features custom built-ins, wood and tile floors, granite countertops, and plenty of natural sunlight. Spacious backyard is privately gated. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are provided. Just minutes from The University of Texas, Downtown Austin, St. David's Hospital, grocery stores, restaurants and MORE. MOVE-IN READY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 W 31 St St have any available units?
804 W 31 St St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 W 31 St St have?
Some of 804 W 31 St St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 W 31 St St currently offering any rent specials?
804 W 31 St St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 W 31 St St pet-friendly?
No, 804 W 31 St St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 804 W 31 St St offer parking?
Yes, 804 W 31 St St offers parking.
Does 804 W 31 St St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 W 31 St St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 W 31 St St have a pool?
No, 804 W 31 St St does not have a pool.
Does 804 W 31 St St have accessible units?
No, 804 W 31 St St does not have accessible units.
Does 804 W 31 St St have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 W 31 St St does not have units with dishwashers.

