8033 Linnie LN
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:35 PM

8033 Linnie LN

8033 Linnie Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8033 Linnie Ln, Austin, TX 78724

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Brand new modern 1 story home. 3 BED 2 BA, a luxurious open-concept kitchen, large pantry, silestone counters, spacious cabinets & natural gas SS appliances. Large master suite w/ walk-in closet & dual vanities. 2 guest beds have a full bath on a separate wing. Large laundry room and 2 car garage. Professionally landscaped and Smart Home package all connected for you! Community pool and park is all ready. Walk to Walter E Long Lake Park trails and lake activities! Be the first to live in this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8033 Linnie LN have any available units?
8033 Linnie LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8033 Linnie LN have?
Some of 8033 Linnie LN's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8033 Linnie LN currently offering any rent specials?
8033 Linnie LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8033 Linnie LN pet-friendly?
No, 8033 Linnie LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8033 Linnie LN offer parking?
Yes, 8033 Linnie LN offers parking.
Does 8033 Linnie LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8033 Linnie LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8033 Linnie LN have a pool?
Yes, 8033 Linnie LN has a pool.
Does 8033 Linnie LN have accessible units?
No, 8033 Linnie LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8033 Linnie LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8033 Linnie LN has units with dishwashers.

