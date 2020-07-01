8033 Linnie LN

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Brand new modern 1 story home. 3 BED 2 BA, a luxurious open-concept kitchen, large pantry, silestone counters, spacious cabinets & natural gas SS appliances. Large master suite w/ walk-in closet & dual vanities. 2 guest beds have a full bath on a separate wing. Large laundry room and 2 car garage. Professionally landscaped and Smart Home package all connected for you! Community pool and park is all ready. Walk to Walter E Long Lake Park trails and lake activities! Be the first to live in this home!