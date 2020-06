Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Great family home in Meridian for lease. Three bedrooms, two full baths, open living area and large separate office. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Large walk-in closet in master. Master bath includes two sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Large backyard with patio. Home is nestled on the edge of a great cul-de-sac just a few minutes' walk to Baldwin Elementary.