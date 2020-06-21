All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

801 W. Elizabeth Street Back House

801 West Elizabeth Street · (512) 596-2128
Location

801 West Elizabeth Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 801 W. Elizabeth Street Back House · Avail. Jul 7

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
801 W. Elizabeth Street Back House Available 07/07/20 Efficiency Studio Apartment with Loft! Blocks from S. 1st Street! - Dont miss this awesome loft efficiency in the perfect S. 1st St. location! Just a couple blocks off of S. 1st St district with lots of restaurants, pubs, and entertainment venues close by!

*All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

*Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/-s0CpbCgAMg *

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Studio Apartment
PARKING: Street
YEAR BUILT: 1998
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE:

- All hard surface flooring
- Location, location, location!
- Efficient use of space with a loft upstairs
- Private entry

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- $175 monthly utility fee includes water, electric, and trash.
- No smoking on property.
- No pets are allowed at this property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month's rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3743528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 W. Elizabeth Street Back House have any available units?
801 W. Elizabeth Street Back House has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 801 W. Elizabeth Street Back House currently offering any rent specials?
801 W. Elizabeth Street Back House isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 W. Elizabeth Street Back House pet-friendly?
No, 801 W. Elizabeth Street Back House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 801 W. Elizabeth Street Back House offer parking?
Yes, 801 W. Elizabeth Street Back House does offer parking.
Does 801 W. Elizabeth Street Back House have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 W. Elizabeth Street Back House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 W. Elizabeth Street Back House have a pool?
No, 801 W. Elizabeth Street Back House does not have a pool.
Does 801 W. Elizabeth Street Back House have accessible units?
No, 801 W. Elizabeth Street Back House does not have accessible units.
Does 801 W. Elizabeth Street Back House have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 W. Elizabeth Street Back House does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 W. Elizabeth Street Back House have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 W. Elizabeth Street Back House does not have units with air conditioning.
