Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

801 W. Elizabeth Street Back House Available 07/07/20 Efficiency Studio Apartment with Loft! Blocks from S. 1st Street! - Dont miss this awesome loft efficiency in the perfect S. 1st St. location! Just a couple blocks off of S. 1st St district with lots of restaurants, pubs, and entertainment venues close by!



*All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



*Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/-s0CpbCgAMg *



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Studio Apartment

PARKING: Street

YEAR BUILT: 1998

BEDROOMS: 1

BATHROOMS: 1



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE:



- All hard surface flooring

- Location, location, location!

- Efficient use of space with a loft upstairs

- Private entry



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- $175 monthly utility fee includes water, electric, and trash.

- No smoking on property.

- No pets are allowed at this property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month's rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3743528)