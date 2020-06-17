All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:30 AM

8004 W. US 290 Hwy 158485

8004 Highway 290 W · (512) 784-5481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8004 Highway 290 W, Austin, TX 78736
West Oak Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 158485 · Avail. now

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
New 2016 | Oak Hill | 1Bd | W/D Incld | *Garage - Property Id: 108295

This fresh luxurious community was built in 2016 and is located in the southwest Austin community of Oak Hill. More than likely you will be the first person to live in the apartment you choose.

The Kitchens are designed with thoughtful details and include subway tile back splashes, decorative pendant lighting over islands suitable for bar stool dining, and stainless steel appliances. Finish options include white or espresso cabinets with contrasting grey or white quartz counter tops with under-mount sinks.

Each unit is outfitted with 9' high ceilings, LED lighting, ceiling fans, full-size washers and dryers, pet-friendly vinyl wood plank flooring throughout, and bedrooms with carpeted flooring that is softer on the feet.

Call/Text: 512-784-5481
FB: @DonRentsIt
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108295
Property Id 108295

(RLNE5451736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8004 W. US 290 Hwy 158485 have any available units?
8004 W. US 290 Hwy 158485 has a unit available for $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8004 W. US 290 Hwy 158485 have?
Some of 8004 W. US 290 Hwy 158485's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8004 W. US 290 Hwy 158485 currently offering any rent specials?
8004 W. US 290 Hwy 158485 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8004 W. US 290 Hwy 158485 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8004 W. US 290 Hwy 158485 is pet friendly.
Does 8004 W. US 290 Hwy 158485 offer parking?
Yes, 8004 W. US 290 Hwy 158485 does offer parking.
Does 8004 W. US 290 Hwy 158485 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8004 W. US 290 Hwy 158485 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8004 W. US 290 Hwy 158485 have a pool?
No, 8004 W. US 290 Hwy 158485 does not have a pool.
Does 8004 W. US 290 Hwy 158485 have accessible units?
No, 8004 W. US 290 Hwy 158485 does not have accessible units.
Does 8004 W. US 290 Hwy 158485 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8004 W. US 290 Hwy 158485 has units with dishwashers.
