8004 W. US 290 Hwy 158485

Amenities
New 2016 | Oak Hill | 1Bd | W/D Incld | *Garage - Property Id: 108295
This fresh luxurious community was built in 2016 and is located in the southwest Austin community of Oak Hill. More than likely you will be the first person to live in the apartment you choose.
The Kitchens are designed with thoughtful details and include subway tile back splashes, decorative pendant lighting over islands suitable for bar stool dining, and stainless steel appliances. Finish options include white or espresso cabinets with contrasting grey or white quartz counter tops with under-mount sinks.
Each unit is outfitted with 9' high ceilings, LED lighting, ceiling fans, full-size washers and dryers, pet-friendly vinyl wood plank flooring throughout, and bedrooms with carpeted flooring that is softer on the feet.
Call/Text: 512-784-5481
FB: @DonRentsIt
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108295
Property Id 108295
(RLNE5451736)