8004 W. US 290 Hwy 158485

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage hot tub

New 2016 | Oak Hill | 1Bd | W/D Incld | *Garage - Property Id: 108295



This fresh luxurious community was built in 2016 and is located in the southwest Austin community of Oak Hill. More than likely you will be the first person to live in the apartment you choose.



The Kitchens are designed with thoughtful details and include subway tile back splashes, decorative pendant lighting over islands suitable for bar stool dining, and stainless steel appliances. Finish options include white or espresso cabinets with contrasting grey or white quartz counter tops with under-mount sinks.



Each unit is outfitted with 9' high ceilings, LED lighting, ceiling fans, full-size washers and dryers, pet-friendly vinyl wood plank flooring throughout, and bedrooms with carpeted flooring that is softer on the feet.



Call/Text: 512-784-5481

FB: @DonRentsIt

Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent

Spirit Real Estate Group

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108295

Property Id 108295



(RLNE5451736)