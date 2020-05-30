8002 US 290 West 158485

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

OAKHILL | 2Bd | Roomate 4plan | W/D Incld | Gated - Property Id: 173322



Gated community built in 2016 with only 308 units.



10.8 mi to Downtown Austin

19.5 mi to the Domain

7.8 mi to the Hill Country Galleria

14.8 mi to ABIA

10.9 mi to University of Texas



Community Features:

Gas Grills, Comfortable Indoor & Outdoor Seating. Fitness Center Overlooking the Pool. Business Center with Apple CPU, WiFi in All Amenity Areas. Garages & Carports. Pet-Friendly. Fully-Fenced 6,000 Sq Ft Dog Park.



Apartment Features:

Espresso Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Decorative Pendant Lighting & Track Lighting in Kitchen, USB Outlets, 9' Ceilings, Nest Thermostats. Washers & Dryers Included.



512.784.5481

Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent

Spirit Real Estate Group



*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage for floor plans are approximations and subject to change.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173322

