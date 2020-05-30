All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8002 US 290 West 158485.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8002 US 290 West 158485
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:32 AM

8002 US 290 West 158485

8002 US Route 290 · (512) 784-5481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8002 US Route 290, Austin, TX 78737
West Oak Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 158485 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
OAKHILL | 2Bd | Roomate 4plan | W/D Incld | Gated - Property Id: 173322

Gated community built in 2016 with only 308 units.

10.8 mi to Downtown Austin
19.5 mi to the Domain
7.8 mi to the Hill Country Galleria
14.8 mi to ABIA
10.9 mi to University of Texas

Community Features:
Gas Grills, Comfortable Indoor & Outdoor Seating. Fitness Center Overlooking the Pool. Business Center with Apple CPU, WiFi in All Amenity Areas. Garages & Carports. Pet-Friendly. Fully-Fenced 6,000 Sq Ft Dog Park.

Apartment Features:
Espresso Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Decorative Pendant Lighting & Track Lighting in Kitchen, USB Outlets, 9' Ceilings, Nest Thermostats. Washers & Dryers Included.

512.784.5481
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group

*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage for floor plans are approximations and subject to change.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173322
Property Id 173322

(RLNE5443962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8002 US 290 West 158485 have any available units?
8002 US 290 West 158485 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8002 US 290 West 158485 have?
Some of 8002 US 290 West 158485's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8002 US 290 West 158485 currently offering any rent specials?
8002 US 290 West 158485 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8002 US 290 West 158485 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8002 US 290 West 158485 is pet friendly.
Does 8002 US 290 West 158485 offer parking?
Yes, 8002 US 290 West 158485 does offer parking.
Does 8002 US 290 West 158485 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8002 US 290 West 158485 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8002 US 290 West 158485 have a pool?
Yes, 8002 US 290 West 158485 has a pool.
Does 8002 US 290 West 158485 have accessible units?
No, 8002 US 290 West 158485 does not have accessible units.
Does 8002 US 290 West 158485 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8002 US 290 West 158485 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8002 US 290 West 158485?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chateau Avalon of Austin
833 Fairfield Dr
Austin, TX 78758
The Beverly Austin
901 Red River St
Austin, TX 78701
Flatiron Domain
10727 Domain Drive
Austin, TX 78758
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Velo Flats
2606 Wheless Ln
Austin, TX 78723
The Park at Estancia
820 Camino Vaquero Parkway
Austin, TX 78652
The Gallery
3622 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Ellie
2900 Sunridge Dr
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity