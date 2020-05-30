8002 US 290 West 158485

Amenities
OAKHILL | 2Bd | Roomate 4plan | W/D Incld | Gated - Property Id: 173322
Gated community built in 2016 with only 308 units.
10.8 mi to Downtown Austin
19.5 mi to the Domain
7.8 mi to the Hill Country Galleria
14.8 mi to ABIA
10.9 mi to University of Texas
Community Features:
Gas Grills, Comfortable Indoor & Outdoor Seating. Fitness Center Overlooking the Pool. Business Center with Apple CPU, WiFi in All Amenity Areas. Garages & Carports. Pet-Friendly. Fully-Fenced 6,000 Sq Ft Dog Park.
Apartment Features:
Espresso Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Decorative Pendant Lighting & Track Lighting in Kitchen, USB Outlets, 9' Ceilings, Nest Thermostats. Washers & Dryers Included.
512.784.5481
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group
